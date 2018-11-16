Nicole Richie & Janel Parrish Introduce New E-Commerce Series With Yahoo

Nicole Richie and Janel Parrish have partnered with Yahoo for their new e-series.

Nicole Richie has been a household name since “The Simple Life” days, and she’s back to give online audiences a unique online shopping experience alongside Janel Parrish, who starred in “Pretty Little Liars” and “To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before.”

Nicole Richie at the “Honey Minx” Collection launch with NowWith presented by Yahoo Lifestyle in Los Angeles, Nov 15. CREDIT: Shutterstock

The two celebrities teamed up with Yahoo Lifestyle to create content for a new online platform, The NowWith Network, which launched yesterday.

The celebrity-driven service will connect consumers with top talent, brands and products through premium storytelling and interactive shoppable experiences.

Janel Parrish at the “To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before'” special TV screening in Los Angeles, Aug. 16. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Both Richie and Parrish have their episodes (Richie’s is titled “Style NowWith,” Parrish’s is “Deals NowWith”) now available to stream, showing them individually taking viewers through a new shopping experience and guiding them with tips, deals and ideas for outfits and purchases.

“We’re thrilled to partner with eBay and Janel Parrish on our Yahoo Lifestyle ‘Deals NowWith’ edition, helping to elevate the shopping experience for consumers this holiday season,” said Alex Wallace, VP and GM of news and entertainment at Oath, parent company of Yahoo.

