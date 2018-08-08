How Much Is Kristin Cavallari Worth? A Breakdown of the TV Star’s Wealth

Kristin Cavallari has had a very busy year.

The 31-year-old star made a name for herself through television shows like “Laguna Beach” and “The Hills” as well as her bestselling books and ambassadorship to shoe brand Chinese Laundry. However, in the past few months alone, she’s added leading lady and accessories designer to her resume, documenting the launch of her jewelry line’s flagship store in a new series, “Very Cavallari.”

With her numerous entrepreneurial endeavors, it shouldn’t be surprising to learn that Cavallari has amassed a net worth of about $3.5 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. Add that to the whopping earnings of her former Chicago Bears quarterback husband, Jay Cutler, and her family of five sits pretty at a comfortable $53.5 million, also according to the website, which estimates the total assets and financial enterprise of celebrities.

Cavallari gained fame in the mid-2000s with her appearance on the show, “Laguna Beach: The Real Orange County” alongside fellow TV star-turned-fashion designer Lauren Conrad. A few years later, she joined the cast of its spin-off series, “The Hills,” and became a contestant on the 13th season of ABC’s “Dancing with the Stars.” She also continued to guest star and act in supporting roles on projects such as “Spring Breakdown,” “Wild Cherry” and more.

In 2016, the multi-hyphenate talent released her first book, “Balancing in Heels: My Journey to Health, Happiness, and Making It All Work.” By that time, she already had four years of experience in the shoe scene, launching her first line with Chinese Laundry in 2012.

Last year, she designed her fifth collection with the West Coast-based company — think mules, booties and slip-ons that embodied her California cool-girl lifestyle — that landed her on the cover of FN in the summer.

“All my collections are similar in that I want them to be effortless; I want my shoes to make your outfit,” she told FN behind the scenes of her spring ad campaign shoot last February. “When I’m running around with my kids, I tend to go for the shoes that are more comfortable. That’s why I’ve been designing more flats.” (Cavallari and Cutler share two sons, 6-year-old Camden Jack and 4-year-old Jaxon Wyatt, and one daughter, Saylor James, 2.)

“Very Cavallari” is centered on the launch of the star’s jewelry line, Uncommon James, in Nashville, Tennessee, where she and her family now reside. The brand celebrated its first anniversary in April, with the first episode of Cavallari’s show airing on July 8 on E!.

