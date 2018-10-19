Vans Is Having a Hot Streak — and the Proof Is in the Sales

VF Corp. today logged another earnings win thanks in no small part to an ongoing hot streak at Vans.

The Greensboro, N.C.-based firm — which announced this summer its plans to move its headquarters to Denver — said its third-quarter sales advanced 15 percent to $3.9 billion, driven by a 27 percent gain at the California skate lifestyle brand. (Those results were roughly in line with market watchers’ forecasts.)

Profits, meanwhile, increased 31 percent to $507 million, or $1.26 per diluted share. On an adjusted basis, earnings were $1.43 per share, a gain of 19 percent over the comparable period and well above Wall Street’s bets of $1.33.

VF’s other hero brand, The North Face, also stayed steady — putting up a 5 percent sales gain during the period.

Overall, international revenue increased 13 percent; direct-to-consumer sales rose 19 percent; and digital revenues were up 48 percent up.

The firm upward adjusted its outlook for the fiscal year and now expects revenue to increase “at least” 11 percent to “at least” $13.7 billion and adjusted earnings per share to gain 16 percent to $3.65.

At market open, VF shares had reversed pre-market gains, falling into the red 3.3 percent to $84.23.

