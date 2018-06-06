How Tamara Mellon Plans to Grow Her Female-Centric Brand With $24 Million in New Funding

Since she launched an eponymous direct-to-consumer venture in 2013, Tamara Mellon has been a champion for women inside and outside her own business. And with its recent round of Series B funding, Mellon aims to grow her female-empowerment-focused label even further.

“We are building a brand for women who want more from a luxury brand,” Mellon said. “Our customer expects unparalleled design and superior construction at a better price. Most importantly, she wants to align herself with a brand that stands up for women. The intersection of culture and commerce is reshaping the way brands are built, and we’re thrilled to be a part of this shift.”

On Monday, the footwear label announced a $24 million Series B round of financing, which was led by existing investors New Enterprise Associates, with participation from a new investor, Quadrille Capital. Thefunding brings the total amount of capital raised to $37 million.

Funds are expected to go to expanding product assortment and hiring new employees, according to the company, while helping create a platform for women’s rights and equality remains at the forefront.

Most recently, the Jimmy Choo co-founder embarked on an initiative called “Friends With Benefits,” which recognizes companies, including Patagonia, Spotify, Netflix and Estée Lauder, that offer outstanding employee benefits for mothers.

“It’s important to look to other businesses who are investing in and paving the way for working women. We are deeply committed to women’s issues, and we also understand that the largest impact will come from many companies working together,” Mellon said. “This will build a culture that supports working women in all areas, from diversity in leadership to pay equity to maternal benefits.”

On Equal Pay Day in April, Mellon held a 20-percent-off sale on her website to highlight the wage gap.

Mellon also created a one-of-a-kind capsule in honor of International Women’s Day in March to celebrate individuality and “unapologetic” feminism.

She said,“I’ve always said that my job is to design shoes, but I care more about the women who wear them.”