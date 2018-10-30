Sign up for our newsletter today!

Steve Madden Lifts Outlook After Topping Analysts’ Forecasts in Q3

By Samantha McDonald
Steve Madden Soho Store
The Steve Madden store in New York City's SoHo neighborhood.
CREDIT: Thomas Iannaccone

Steven Madden Ltd. continues its strong momentum.

The Long Island City, N.Y.-based footwear and accessories maker lifted its outlook for the fiscal year after reporting profits of $55.6 million, or 64 cents per diluted share, in the third quarter. (The prior year period yielded $44.2 million, or 51 cents per diluted share.) On an adjusted basis, that figure hit $55.9 million, or 65 cents per share, topping analysts’ forecasts of 61 cents per share.

Although revenues were forecasted at $472.9 million, sales still increased 3.9 percent to $458.5 million, compared to $441.2 million in the same period in 2017. The company now expects sales to grow 6 percent to 7 percent over that of last year, with the high end of the previous range between 5 percent and 7 percent.

“In addition to robust growth in our core Steve Madden women’s wholesale business, we saw strong gains in international markets, outstanding performance in Blondo and a significant acceleration in our e-commerce business,” chairman and CEO Edward Rosenfeld said. “The momentum in these areas — combined with the power of our brands and the strength of our business model — bolsters our confidence that we can continue to deliver long-term growth and value creation going forward.”

Overall, wholesale revenue grew 3.1 percent to $388.5 million while retail sales rose 8.8 percent to $69.9 million. Same store sales also climbed 5.5 percent in the quarter. The company ended the quarter with 210 stores.

Prior to reporting Q3 earnings today, Steve Madden shares closed at $29.13.

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

