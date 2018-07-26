Puma’s Adjusted Sales Bounced 15% in Q2

Puma is powering ahead in the wake of its split from parent Kering, reporting an 8 percent uptick in second-quarter sales to 1.05 billion euros ($1.22 billion) and double-digit organic growth across all regions and product categories. At adjusted exchange rates, sales were up 15 percent.

The company also confirmed that its full-year guidance for earnings before interest and taxes remained unchanged, and will range between 310 million euros and 330 million euros, 30 percent higher than last year. Net earnings are set to improve “significantly,” according to the company, which released its second-quarter and first-half results on Thursday.

