The ’90s Revival Was Real: Dr. Martens Saw Double-Digit Growth in 2018

There’s no denying the ’90s fashion revival is here.

Just look at Dr. Martens, which saw another year of strong performance and double-digital revenue growth, thanks in part to its iconic and bestselling 1460 black work boot.

The Northamptonshire-based brand today reported earnings that climbed 33 percent to 50 million euros in the year ending March, with sales advancing 20 percent to 348.6 million euros.

The Originals category alone — which offers silhouettes including the 1460 and its sister boot, the 1461 — rose 29 percent over the last year and represents 55 percent of the brand’s total revenues.

Distinguished by its air-cushioned sole, yellow stitching and welted construction, the ’90s-favorite boot first gained recognition following the first wave of skinheads in the ’60s. It also grew in popularity among ’70s punk-rock fashionistas and ’90s Britpop youth.

David Beckham, Cardi B, Kanye West and Gigi Hadid are now among the shoe’s most prominent A-list fans.

Dr. Martens’ full-year report also showed notable growth in the Fusion Fashion and Kids lines, showcasing its diverse clientele that has significantly expanded since its launch in the late 1940s.

“We are an iconic brand that does things in our own unique, disruptive way and that is unifying our consumers across the globe,” CEO Kenny Wilson said in a statement. “The business’ investment in our DTC channels, both in terms of retail stores and e-commerce, is bearing fruit, and these will remain priority channels for us.”

Wilson was welcomed into his current post in May, as the company continues to invest in its global store base. In the past year, Dr. Martens increased its brick-and-mortar presence by introducing 25 new stores around the world, including Paris, Hong Kong and New York.

“There is still significant scope for growth across our markets, particularly via our direct-to-consumer channels, and this will remain a strategic priority in the years ahead,” remarked chairman Paul Mason. “We will continue to focus on our four strategic pillars of focusing on our product, consumer centricity, balanced global growth and operational efficiency.”

Want more?

Your Favorite Dr. Martens Get a Fancy Makeover for the Holidays

This Iconic ’90s Shoe Style Is Making a Huge Comeback — Here’s How to Get the Look