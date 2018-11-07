Adidas Boosts Guidance on Robust Nine-Month Performance

Adidas on Wednesday raised its full-year guidance, citing a robust performance in the first nine months of the year.

The German activewear giant said net income from continuing operations is now expected to increase at a rate of between 16 percent and 20 percent in 2018, to between 1.66 billion euros and 1.72 billion euros. This compares to a previous forecast of between 1.61 billion euros and 1.67 billion euros, representing an increase of between 13 and 17 percent.

Currency neutral revenues in 2018 are projected to grow between 8 percent and 9 percent, below the previous forecast of around 10 percent, with lower-than-expected growth in Western Europe dragging on its performance.

The company’s gross margin is now projected to increase by up to 100 basis points to a level of up to 51.4 percent.

Adidas chief executive officer Kasper Rorsted said top-line expansion in the third quarter was driven by double-digit increases across the company’s strategic growth areas: North America, Greater China and e-commerce. “We achieved strong profitability improvements despite a significant increase in marketing investments and severe currency headwinds,” he said in a statement.

The company posted a net profit of 659 million euros in the third quarter, up 25 percent year-on-year.

Sales in the period rose 3 percent to 5.87 billion euros, compared to 5.67 billion in the same period last year, boosted by double-digit growth in America and the Asia-Pacific region, notably China. The company cited excellent double-digit growth in direct-to-consumer revenues with strong support from e-commerce, where revenues grew 76 percent in the quarter.

Sales at Adidas rose 10 percent, driven by double-digit growth in the Sport Inspired category, as well as high-single-digit growth in Sport Performance. Revenues at Reebok fell 5 percent, impacted by declines in the Training and Running segment, Adidas said.

This story was reported by WWD and originally appeared on WWD.com.