Supreme Is the Most Sought-After Logo in the World

It’s official: Supreme reigns supreme for 2018. Global fashion search platform Lyst recently released its Year in Fashion report, tracking over 100 million searches from over 120 different countries in the past year. In the report, Supreme was named the hottest and most iconic logo of the year, winning out over luxury designer fashion houses.

Lyst described the ranking saying: “Supreme’s iconic red box logo is fashion’s hottest status symbol. From the 1000-plus percent search frenzy when sell-out collaborations launch, to the sky-high resale value of Supreme branded pieces, Supreme’s was the most wanted logo of 2018.”

Supreme started out in 1994 in New York and was founded by James Jebbia as a brand aimed originally at the skateboarding world. Now, 24 years later, it has expanded into one of the biggest streetwear brands in fashion, worn by celebrities and athletes from all sectors of the industry.

In 2017, Supreme did an exclusive collaboration with Louis Vuitton and this year, the brand won the Council of Fashion Designers of America’s Menswear Designer of the Year Award.

Along with Supreme, other brands that made the top 10 for hottest logos included Champion, Fila, Prada, Gucci and Céline (after Hedi Slimane took over and dropped the accent, searches for Phoebe-era Céline pieces immediately spiked on resale sites).

