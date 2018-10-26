Zappos Is Teaming Up With Native Shoes to Protect the Environment for Kids

By 2023, every step of the Native Shoes product process will be 100 percent life cycle managed.

Native Shoes and Zappos.com are on a mission. This time, it’s pulling together to protect the environment.

Native Shoes has announced it’s joining forces with Zappos for Good, the community outreach arm of Zappos.com, to collect Native Shoes to be recycled and turned into playground matting. The initiative, coined The Remix Project by Native Shoes, is among the company’s programs dedicated to having each pair of its shoes 100 percent life cycled managed by 2023. The project’s goal is to receive 10,000 recycled shoes by Dec. 31, and build the first playground, to be located in the U.S., in 2019.

“Our customers are always showing us how to keep it light and have fun when they wear Native shoes,

said Kyle Housman, president. “It seemed like a perfect fit to turn them into something useful,on a playground where communities gather to have fun and play. We’re excited to be working with Zappos for Good on this project, what a great opportunity to team up and bring fun to communities.”

Steven Bautista, head of Zappos for Good, added, “As an advocate for environmental sustainability, joining forces with Native Shoes is san amazing opportunity to help communities do more with less by encouraging an environmental best practice in the retail industry that simultaneously creates a fun space for kids and their imaginations to run wild.”

To contribute a pair of Native Shoes and join the movement, visit Zapposforgood.org/recycle/native.

