VF Corp.’s Moving to Denver — Here’s Where Vans and Timberland Will End Up

VF Corp. made headlines yesterday, announcing it would separate its business into two companies, with its outdoor and active shoe brands staying together under one banner. It also revealed the move of its global headquarters to Denver. But not all of the company’s brands will have a new zip code.

Footwear labels on the move to Denver from the current Greensboro, N.C., digs include standouts The North Face and newly acquired Altra. Other brands that will relocate include JanSport, Smartwool and Eagle Creek. VF said these brands will co-locate to the new global headquarters.

“Bringing our brands together will create an environment that emphasizes one VF culture, while also reinforcing the individual cultures of our outdoor brands,” the company spokesperson said.

However, Timberland will stay in its home in Stratham, Mass., and Vans will remain in Costa Mesa, Calif.

“There are compelling reasons to keep both Vans and Timberland in their current locations, which have strong ties to the culture of the brands. We believe the relocation of TNF to the base of the Rockies will further accelerate its growth as a leader in athlete-inspired outdoor performance apparel, footwear and equipment,” the spokesperson said.

In the announcement yesterday, the company stated that it will split into two entities: VF, which will focus on its active and outdoor brands, and a yet-to-be-named company that will be the home to its heritage denim brands and its outlet operations.

The firm explained in an email to FN today how the split will have a positive impact on all of its brands.

“The separation will sharpen VF’s focus as a global apparel and footwear powerhouse, allowing for accelerated innovation to continue to deliver products designed to power consumer’s sustainable and active lifestyles,” a spokesperson for VF told FN.

The organization also shared how it specifically will help its outdoor footwear staples.

“Locating our global headquarters at the base of the Rocky Mountains makes good business sense, as VF’s outdoor and action brands work to accelerate innovation, unlock collaboration across brands and functions, attract and retain talent and connect with consumers,” the spokesperson said.

Want more?

Vans Powers VF Corp. to Double-Digit Growth in Q1

Vans Is Earnings Gold for VF Corp