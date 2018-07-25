These Outdoor Brands Pledge Millions to Get More Kids and Families Outdoors

A trio of outdoor brands are doing their part to encourage kids and their families to get outside. VF Foundation has pledged $1 million to the Outdoor Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Outdoor Industry Association, a national nonprofit group dedicated to getting people outside for their health, the health of communities and the health of the outdoor industry.

Joining VF Foundation in the initiative is Patagonia and Thule, which have also made multi-year monetary pledges. In addition, REI has also committed to a future investment.

The support from these companies will be invested in innovative programs and with organizations in key “Thrive Outside Communities” to promote outdoor experiences to become woven in the fabric of communities. It also builds momentum and enthusiasm for participation and support from companies in the industry, including financial, gear and mentorship contributions. The goal is to engage companies of all sizes in the Outdoor Foundation’s effort to increase outdoor participation.

The focus of the Outdoor Foundation is to create Thrive Outside Communities that bring together coordinated programming for kids and families of diverse backgrounds. “VF’s outdoor brands, most notably The North Face, are proud supporters of Outdoor Industry Association and have had a strong partnership with Outdoor Industry Association over the years,” said Steve Rendle, chairman, president and CEO of VF Corp. “Throughout our longstanding relationship, we have continually seen important work being done by OIA and its Foundation to advance the spirit and passion of the outdoor industry. With this founding-partner gift from VF Foundation, we express our deep gratitude and hope that it inspires others to join in support.”

