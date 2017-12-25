7 Women’s Snow Boots That Don’t Look Like Snow Boots

Baby, it’s cold outside. The temperatures are finally dipping, heralding the first wave of snow.

But, that doesn’t mean you have to battle the elements in a pair of cumbersome boots. This fall, shoe designers are putting a feminine twist on cold weather styles with a range of waterproof styles that bridge fashion and function.

These seasonal updates take their cue from key footwear trends that include novelty floral prints, tassel looks and Alpine-inspired hikers.

1. Sperry Crest Zone Waterproof Suede Bootie

A suede sneaker-inspired style from Sperry detailed with side zipper for easy access.

2. Sorel Farah Short Boot

Sorel’s western-inspired short boot with stacked heel and tassel trim.

3. Toms Waterproof Toffee Suede Summit Boot

A classic hiker style from Toms on white lug sole for added traction incorporates a cushioned footbed for comfort.

4. Sorel PDX Wedge Boot

This coated canvas lace-up boot from Sorel features a hidden wedge and molded rubber outsole.

5. Timberland 6-inch Premium Waterproof Boot

The iconic Timberland hiker with anti-fatigue insole is updated in light pink nubuck.

6. Bogs Classic Paisley Boot

A knee-high boot from Bogs is made of durable rubber shoe and comfortable stretch neoprene upper.

7. Merrell Chateau Mid Pull Waterproof Boot

An ankle style from Merrell with hidden inside zip features a quilted nylon-and-leather upper and outsole with enhanced grip.