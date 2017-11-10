Under Armour’s New Project Rock USDNA Collection Honors the U.S. Military Every Time You Work Out

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Under Armour have released their second installment of the Project Rock Collection after a successful debut in March that quickly sold out.

Inspired by Johnson’s roots growing up in a military family, the follow-up USDNA range, which dropped today, pays tribute to brave men and women who serve in the armed forces. The line includes the actor’s fast-selling Project Rock Delta signature shoe in three new colorways, as well as companion shorts, pants, graphic tanks, T-shirts and hoodies.

The sneakers retail for $140 at select retailers and on UA.com.

UA Project Rock Delta incorporates UA's Threadborne technology.

UA Project Rock Collection Courtesy of Under Armour

Johnson played a direct role in the design of the apparel and footwear products by rigorously testing them with his own rigorous workout standards to ensure that his products are ready to combat any kind of wear and tear.

The high quality Under Armour Threadborne material helps keep the collection tough, lightweight and fast-drying to enhance conditions for a more comfortable workout.

UA Project Rock Delta is available in three new colorways. Courtesy of Under Armour

