Sofia Richie Steps Out in the Perfect Sneakers for Fall — and They Are on Sale

Before stepping out with father Lionel on Friday night, Sofia Richie was spotted rocking Puma kicks.
Sporting the brand’s Platform Mid OW sneaker in a fall-inspired olive green colorway, the model accessorized the look, which included a long black Alexander Wang coat, with sharp Céline sunglasses and a brown Fendi logo bag.
The 19-year-old was photographed heading to Lancer Skincare in Beverly Hills, Calif., before hitting the red carpet at the SAG-AFTRA Foundation’s Patron of the Artists Awards in strappy black pumps by Francesco Russo and a Racel Zoe tuxedo dress.
Sofia’s Puma sneakers are currently 25% off at Nordstrom and under $100. Shop the look below.
