Sofia Richie Steps Out in the Perfect Sneakers for Fall — and They Are on Sale

Before stepping out with father Lionel on Friday night, Sofia Richie was spotted rocking Puma kicks.

Sporting the brand’s Platform Mid OW sneaker in a fall-inspired olive green colorway, the model accessorized the look, which included a long black Alexander Wang coat, with sharp Céline sunglasses and a brown Fendi logo bag.

She is so nice to the paparazzi ☺️🕊 love you @sofiarichie 💗 #sofiarichie [I do not own these images] A post shared by Sofia Richie (@sofiarichieteam) on Nov 11, 2017 at 9:11am PST

The 19-year-old was photographed heading to Lancer Skincare in Beverly Hills, Calif., before hitting the red carpet at the SAG-AFTRA Foundation’s Patron of the Artists Awards in strappy black pumps by Francesco Russo and a Racel Zoe tuxedo dress.

NEW – #sofiarichie spotted looking cute while arriving at a Skincare centre yesterday morning ☺️❤️ [I do not own these images] A post shared by Sofia Richie (@sofiarichieteam) on Nov 11, 2017 at 9:04am PST

Sofia’s Puma sneakers are currently 25% off at Nordstrom and under $100. Shop the look below.

