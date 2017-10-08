How to Pick Up Pharrell’s New Adidas Kicks Right Now

Although many of Pharrell Williams’ Adidas collaborations are of the limited-edition nature, there are still way you can get your hands on the designer’s coveted looks without waiting in line.

Pharrell x Adidas Tennis HU lateral Farfetch

Pharrell’s retro-inspired Adidas Tennis Hu shoes can still be found in select styles — if you know where to look. The unisex kicks have been released in a variety of colors, including the nearly-tonal navy blue look featured here.

The Pharrell x Adidas Tennis Hu uses a mesh upper for lightweight breathability and is cushioned with a molded EVA midsole. Pharrell’s logo appears at the heel, while the Human Race graphic seen on his NMD collaborations is included on the tongue.

Although this style isn’t quite as cutting edge as Pharrell’s Boost-infused NMD offerings, it’s perfect for fans looking to emulate the recording artist’s incomparable style without breaking the bank.

Pharrell x Adidas Tennis HU Farfetch

Pharrell x Adidas Tennis HU heel Farfetch

Pharrell x Adidas Tennis HU top Farfetch

