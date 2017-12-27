Kourtney Kardashian Goes Monochromatic for Outing With the Kids After Christmas

After celebrating the holiday with her family, including ex-boyfriend Scott Disick and new beau Younes Bendjima, Kourtney Kardashian stepped out for a low-key lunch with her three children on Tuesday.

Hitting Rosti restaurant in Calabasas, Calif., the doting mom looked chic in an off-white Orseund Iris workwear jumpsuit paired with similar toned Adidas Yeezy Calabasas Powerphase sneakers and chic futuristic Roberi & Fraud Doris 2.0 frames.

The slightly oversized belted one-piece was cuffed at the hem, highlighting the white low-top kicks designed by her brother-in-law.

It’s not exactly a surprise that the “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” reality star opted for the monochromatic look, as she often rocks the chic trend. Just a couple weeks prior, the 38-year-old donned a head-to-toe black ensemble for a day date with Bendjima.

Meanwhile, Mason, 8, Penelope, 5, and Reign, 3, all looked adorably put-together for the outing, with the two younger kids wearing Gucci sneakers, while Mason rocked printed Akid slip-on sneakers.

Shop the Yeezy Calabasas Powerphase.

