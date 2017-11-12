Justin Bieber Steps Out Again in Gosha Rubchinskiy x Adidas Sneakers

Justin Bieber in Los Angeles on Oct. 29.

Justin Bieber continues to show love for Adidas.

The pop star, who is often seen sporting the brand’s Adilette pool slides and Yeezy kicks, was spotted at the Montage Hotel in Beverly Hills this week wearing Adidas’ collaboration style with Russian designer Gosha Rubchinskiy.

The black and white pull-on laceless sneaker, which was released in July, features the signature three stripes and a clean sock-like fit.

November 9: Justin seen at the Montage hotel in Beverly Hills, California. [#justinbieber] A post shared by Justin Bieber Updates (@stalking.bieber) on Nov 10, 2017 at 6:29am PST

Bieber paired the cool style with a pink Hawaiian shirt featuring yellow palm trees and navy checkerboard shorts.

A few days earlier, the singer stepped out in the same shoes for a Hillsong church conference in L.A. For that occasion, he mixed things up with a bright Supreme x Nike outfit.

November 4: Justin leaving the Hillsong Conference in Los Angeles, California. [#justinbieber] A post shared by Justin Bieber Updates (@stalking.bieber) on Nov 5, 2017 at 2:24am PST

Shop the style.

