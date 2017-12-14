Jessica Alba Wore These $1,000 Gucci Crystal Sneakers Grocery Shopping

Jessica Alba traded in her favorite go-to Vince platform slip-on sneakers on Monday in favor of crystal-embellished Gucci sneakers.

For some low-key grocery shopping with husband Cash Warren — who she is expecting her third child with — the actress and Honest Company founder sported a casual outfit consisting of a black tank top paired with a red and black checkered flannel shirt overtop and black sweatpants.

Accessorizing, the mom of two added a small black leather Tod’s top cap backpack —which is currently 20 percent off at Farfetch — large hoop earrings and black frames to complete her look.

The white leather Gucci Ace sneakers feature a 1.5-inch crystalized platform sole from creative director Alessandro Michele, and effortlessly amped up the “Sin City” actresses’ casual look for running errands.

Retailing for a cool $1,250, the shoe is a bit of splurge item, but if you’ve been looking for a pair of eye-catching statement kicks to add to your wardrobe, you simply can’t go wrong with this pair from Gucci.

This outing comes on the heels of the 36-year-old’s star-studded baby shower, held at Ladurée in Beverly Hills on Saturday, where celebs like Molly Sims, Rachel Zoe and more were on hand to help celebrate the actresses’ first baby boy. The entertainer and businesswoman channeled Audrey Hepburn in a black bejeweled headband for the occasion, which she paired with platform pumps.

