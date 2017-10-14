The 5 Best Sneaker Releases of the Week to Buy Now

With fall in full swing, sneaker brands are beginning the holiday push with new collaborations and limited-edition makeups available now.

Highlights this week include Riccardo Tisci’s newest Nikes, the continuation of Nike’s Latino Heritage Month releases, a fresh new women’s-exclusive Adidas NMD look and more.

Shop the week’s top drops below.



1. Riccardo Tisci x NikeLab Air Force 1 High

Italian designer Riccardo Tisci’s latest Nike collaboration is this NBA-inspired take on the iconic Air Force 1, which is available in black and white-based colorways.

Riccardo Tisci x NikeLab Air Force 1 High Nike



2. Greats Pronto “Vintage Ox Blood”

The Italian-made Greats Pronto is a retro-inspired runner silhouette that just launched in three new styles for fall including the “Vintage Ox Blood” look pictured here.

Greats Pronto “Vintage Ox Blood” Greats



3. Pomb x Air Jordan 1

Nike’s Latino Heritage Month releases continue with this Air Jordan 1 designed by Brazilian street artist Pomb. The kicks have sold out at retail from most locations, but can be found now on eBay.

Pomb x Air Jordan 1 Nike



4. Adidas NMD R2 PK (Women’s)

The fan-favorite Adidas NMD’s R2 sequel gets a new women’s-exclusive colorway, which is still available in a wide range of sizes from select retailers.

Adidas NMD R2 PK Adidas



5. Nike Air Max 1 Premium “Wheat” aka “Flax”

Nike has begun the rollout of its 2017 “Flax” (better known as “Wheat” to many aficionados) collection, which includes this fall-ready spin on the first-ever Air Max sneaker.