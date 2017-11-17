The 5 Best Basketball Shoes Out Now

New season, new sneakers.

With the 2017-18 NBA regular season in full swing, it’s time to take a look at the top on-court sneakers you can pick up today.

Whether it’s a signature shoe for a superstar player such as LeBron James and Stephen Curry or a wallet-friendly pair that still packs a performance punch, you’ll find those options and more here.

Shop our picks below.

1. Nike LeBron 15

LeBron James’ signature sneakers are often among the top performance basketball options on the shelf, but designer Jason Petrie may have outdone himself with the LeBron 15, which features first-of-its-kind traits such as a Battleknit upper and a hybrid Max Air/Zoom Air sole.

Nike LeBron 15 Nike

2. Adidas Dame 4

The Adidas Dame 4 is a strong contender for the best hoops shoe out now under $120. Its Bounce cushioning adds reliable comfort without the added cost of the brand’s Boost material, while the upper is breathable and flexible but still supportive enough for long stretches on the hardwood.

Adidas Dame 4 Adidas

3. Nike Kobe A.D.

These days, it’s not often that you’ll see Los Angeles Lakers rookie Lonzo Ball in a pair of sneakers other than his own Big Baller Brand model, but one pair that Ball has been frequently spotted in is the Kobe A.D., and for good reason — it carries on the high-performance low-top legacy of NBA legend Kobe Bryant’s signature line.

Nike Kobe A.D. Nike

4. Under Armour Curry 4

Sneakerheads have admittedly had a love-hate relationship with Stephen Curry’s last few Under Armour sneakers, but the Curry 4 is a return to form and a strong performer on the court, too.

Under Armour Curry 4 Under Armour

5. Nike Zoom Rev 2017

When it comes to getting the most bang for your buck, it’s going to be hard to top the Nike Zoom Rev 2017, which features responsive Zoom Air forefoot cushioning and a grippy outsole. Best of all, it can be found for nearly half off of its original retail price