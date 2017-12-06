Selena Gomez Wore Six Outfits in One Day — All of Them Were Knockouts

Selena Gomez blue Cushnie et Ochs
Selena Gomez wears a Cushnie et Ochs bodycon dress.
Rex Shutterstock

Selena Gomez had a busy day yesterday — one full of outfit changes.

During a press tour in London, the “Bad Liar” singer braved the gloomy weather in a number of head-turning looks, including an assortment of fabulous shoes, of course.

For a visit to radio station Kiss 100, Billboard‘s Woman of the Year looked chic in a a floral print Isabel Marant fall ’17 frock paired with red suede Mansur Gavriel  backless pumps and cool cat-eye sunglasses.

Mansur Gavriel suede backless heels, isabel marant, selena gomez Selena Gomez wearing an Isabel Marant floral print dress paired with red Mansur Gavriel  backless heels. Rex Shutterstock

Spotted leaving her hotel, the newly blond star changed into round frames and a partially see-through Coach resort ’18 shirt dress with knee-high lace-up black boots.

coach resort 2018, selena gomez Gomez rocks a Coach resort ’18 dress with black boots. Rex Shutterstock

In a layering move, the actress teamed a black Proenza Schouler dress over a white long-sleeve shirt. Simple pointed black pumps and tinted shades completed the look.

Proenza Schouler, selena gomez The newly blonde star sporting a Proenza Schouler frock with black heels. Rex Shutterstock

For the 2017 British Fashion Awards, the 25-year-old rocked a custom Coach gown embellished with lace and frills paired with white lace-up boots.

selena gomez, white boots, coach dress The “Bad Liar” singer wearing a custom Coach dress with white boots. Rex Shutterstock

For another ensemble, Gomez slipped into a navy off-the-shoulder Cushnie et Ochs bodycon dress and Trademark Velvet Adrien Tie slides. (shop below).

Cushnie et Ochs, body con, off-the-shoulder dress, selena gomez, Trademark Velvet Adrien Tie Slide, Selena Gomez wearing a Cushnie et Ochs bodycon dress with Trademark Velvet Adrien Tie slides. Rex Shutterstock

 

 

 

Trademark Velvet Adrien Tie Slide.

