Selena Gomez Wore Six Outfits in One Day — All of Them Were Knockouts

Selena Gomez had a busy day yesterday — one full of outfit changes.
During a press tour in London, the “Bad Liar” singer braved the gloomy weather in a number of head-turning looks, including an assortment of fabulous shoes, of course.
For a visit to radio station Kiss 100, Billboard‘s Woman of the Year looked chic in a a floral print Isabel Marant fall ’17 frock paired with red suede Mansur Gavriel backless pumps and cool cat-eye sunglasses.
Spotted leaving her hotel, the newly blond star changed into round frames and a partially see-through Coach resort ’18 shirt dress with knee-high lace-up black boots.
In a layering move, the actress teamed a black Proenza Schouler dress over a white long-sleeve shirt. Simple pointed black pumps and tinted shades completed the look.
For the 2017 British Fashion Awards, the 25-year-old rocked a custom Coach gown embellished with lace and frills paired with white lace-up boots.
For another ensemble, Gomez slipped into a navy off-the-shoulder Cushnie et Ochs bodycon dress and Trademark Velvet Adrien Tie slides. (shop below).