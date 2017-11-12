Selena Gomez Wears Puma Ensemble and Stuart Weitzman Slip-Ons Post Workout

Selena Gomez knows how to rep Puma.
Showing off her toned abs while leaving a pilates studio on Saturday, the 25-year-old star sported a black Puma bra and gray sweats — with underwear from the brand poking out.
With her hair pulled back in a sleek bun, the “Bad Liar” singer pulled her gym ensemble together with slip-on sneakers from Stuart Weitzman.
Back in September, Gomez took to Instagram to announce her partnership with Puma, which ex-boyfriend The Weeknd designed a shoe for before they split.
Shop the style below.
Want more?
Selena Gomez Wore a Crop Top to Church With These Luxe-Looking Sold-Out Zara Boots
Selena Gomez Rocks Plunging Top With $600 Louis Vuitton White Sneakers for Fall
No Pants, No Problem: Selena Gomez Steps Out in Pajamas, Messy Hair and Puma Shoes