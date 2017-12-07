Rihanna Sparkles in $1,300 Crystal-Covered Gucci Socks With Pointy Heels

Rihanna poses in her outfit of the day for Instagram fans.

Rihanna is the latest to rock the socks-with-heels trend. But be warned, these aren’t any old socks.

In her Instagram post today, featuring her outfit of the day, the Fenty Beauty mogul is sporting $1,340 ivory crystal-embellished Gucci logo G socks paired with sleek white pointed backless kitten heels.

In the first shot, the “Needed Me” singer debuts her head-to-toe ensemble including a slinky black minidress under a puffy multicolored black and red jacket featuring horse heads on the pockets and minimal jewelry.

A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on Dec 6, 2017 at 8:20am PST

In the second photo, captioned “GanG,” the Puma designer gets up close and personal, showing off the white shoes with semi-sheer calf-length ankle socks featuring the brand’s signature interlocking G-motif embroidered with crystalized beads.

GanG A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on Dec 6, 2017 at 9:18am PST

This comes after the news that Rihanna is Spotify’s No. 1 Most-Streamed Female Artist of 2017, followed by Taylor Swift in the second position, and Selena Gomez ranking in third place.

Shop the luxe-looking designer sock style below.

Want more?

Rihanna Really, Really Likes [Bodak] Yellow From Head to Toe

Rihanna Sports Head-to-Toe Yellow as Barbadian Street Is Named in Her Honor

Rihanna Launches Fenty Beauty With Zigzag Heels and Voluminous Little Black Dress