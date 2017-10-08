5 of Jessica Alba’s Best Style Hacks for Head-to-Toe Comfort While Pregnant

After announcing back in July that she and husband Cash Warren would be expecting for the third time, Jessica Alba has rocked the flattering monochromatic trend with loose silhouettes, and slipped into some comfortable footwear. Take a look at the mom-to-be’s pregnancy shoe style this time around.

1. Monterey Black Leather Birkenstocks

For a family trip to the park on Oct. 1, the Honest Company founder sported two-strap black leather Birkenstock sandals, which matched her Saint Laurent Sac de Jour Nano leather satchel bag. Paired with Victoria Beckham shades and patterned pants — Alba looked comfortable and stylish for the day out.

2. Vince Warren Slip-On Sneakers

Meanwhile, for a flight, the mom-of-two went for her go-to beloved Vince Warren slip-on sneaker in white leather. The 36-year-old has also been spotted in the pale pink suede version of the cool style recently.

3. Nine West Jon Loafer

Late last month, the “Mechanic: Resurrection” actress stepped out looking polished and cool in an all-black ensemble that included affordable Nine West gold hardware leather loafers for a day out in L.A.

4. Tory Burch Sport Colorblock Velcro Sneakers

For another family day out, the expectant mother slipped into these white calfskin leather velcro sneakers accented with a suede heel cap from Tory Sport. Teamed with a white T-shirt, comfortable-looking black pants and a Valentino Rockstud spiked quilted leather shoulder bag — her look was complete.

5. Rebecca Minkoff Saskia Harness Booties

While out and about during NYFW, Jessica donned Rebecca Minkoff pointy cap toed black booties featuring polished hardware, fixed straps and a trendy kitten heel.