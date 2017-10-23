Celebrate the Festival of Diwali in Shoes With Indian-Inspired Beading and Tapestries

Tory Burch Caterina
Tory Burch's Caterina slingback in a rich brocade.
Everyone looks forward to a celebration, and this week marks Diwali, the Hindu festival of lights. The event signifies the victory of light over darkness, good over evil and knowledge over ignorance.

A key festival in India, it takes place over a five-day period that includes a range of rituals, namely millions of lights shining on housetops, outside doors and windows, and around temples and buildings.

Fashion also plays a part in the celebration and includes dressing up before Diwali night in new clothes or one’s best outfit — head to toe. While some opt to mark the occasion in in traditional Indian dress, others take a contemporary approach.

Footwear options include shoes, boots and sandals inspired by classic Indian fashion that features fancy embroidery and beading.

Here, Footwear News has curated a range of shoe styles for those celebrating, as well as those who simply want to share the experience and know what to wear.

  1. Azura Anarosa Embellished Thong interprets a comfort footbed and adds colorful beading to the upper for some glitz and glam.    

Azura Anarosa

Buy: Azura Anarosa $70.45
2. Sam Edelman Lisabeth incorporates colorful pompoms and beading to a gladiator-inspired sandal. 

Sam Edelman Lisabeth

Buy: Sam Edelman $36
3. Katy Perry Nakano open-toe boot is dressed up with metallic beading for eveningwear.  

Katy Perry Nakano

Buy: Katy Perry $117.99
4. Christian Louboutin over-the-ankle boot on block heel is embroidered with colorful birds.  

Christian Louboutin Bamboot

Buy: Christian Louboutin $3,795
5. Dolce & Gabbana jeweled lace mule in basic black for day to eveningwear.

Dolce and Gabbana Slide

Buy: Dolce & Gabbana $795
6. Joe’s Serafina red mule with plunging topline in silky suede goes from indoor to outdoor wear with elegant ease.

Joe's Serafina Mule

Buy: Joe's Serafina $99.95
