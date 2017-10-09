Brooklyn Beckham and Chloe Grace Mortez Take Their Romance to Dublin In Matching Vans

Brooklyn Beckham and Chloe Grace Mortez are not shy about their love.

According to social media and photos of them spotted holding hands in Dublin, the couple — who broke up in 2016 — appear to have rekindled their romance.

Beckham — who is attending Parsons School of Design in New York — donned an embroidered denim jacket, black pants and classic white high-top Converse sneakers for a stroll in that city, where Moretz is filming her latest movie, “The Widow.” Meanwhile, the 20-year-old donned white low-top sneakers, black pants and a navy striped jacket.

The 18-year-old photographer took to Instagram on Sunday to share a shot of the pair sipping Guinness at Leinster’s match against Munster at the Aviva Stadium, captioning the post, “Dublin. You were amazing.”

Dublin. You were amazing ❤️ A post shared by bb (@brooklynbeckham) on Oct 8, 2017 at 3:52pm PDT

Earlier this week, David and Victoria Beckham’s eldest son posted a photo of the couple donning matching Vans checkerboard slip-on sneakers, writing, “Luckiest person on earth ❤️.”

Luckiest person on earth ❤️ A post shared by bb (@brooklynbeckham) on Oct 4, 2017 at 7:42am PDT

