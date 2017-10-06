Beyoncé’s First Family Outing With Her Twins Included Gucci Heels Covered In Crystals & Pearls

Beyoncé posted this photo with daughter Blue Ivy on Memorial Day.

What does one wear for her first outing with new twin babies?

Well, when you’re Beyoncé, the answer is a head-to-toe Gucci. Decked out in the Italian brand — the “Formation” singer was spotted exiting an SUV at a heliport in NYC with husband Jay-Z, Blue Ivy and 4-month-old twins Rumi and Sir on Thursday.

She sported a silk Gucci ghost skull print two-piece ensemble paired with red and white chunky heels embellished with glass imitation pearl and crystal studs.

Meanwhile, the “4:44” rapper donned a gray hoodie and sweatpants teamed with black and white Puma sneakers.

Blue Ivy, 5, wore a matching sweatsuit of her own, accompanied by pink Aquazzura Cosmic Pearl slip-on sneakers. And as for Rumi and Sir — matching carseats feels like just the start.

Shop Beyoncé’s Gucci heels below.

