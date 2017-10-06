Beyoncé’s First Family Outing With Her Twins Included Gucci Heels Covered In Crystals & Pearls

What does one wear for her first outing with new twin babies?

Well, when you’re Beyoncé, the answer is a head-to-toe Gucci. Decked out in the Italian brand — the “Formation” singer was spotted exiting an SUV at a heliport in NYC with husband Jay-Z, Blue Ivy and 4-month-old twins Rumi and Sir on Thursday.

She sported a silk Gucci ghost skull print two-piece ensemble paired with red and white chunky heels embellished with glass imitation pearl and crystal studs.

Meanwhile, the “4:44” rapper donned a gray hoodie and sweatpants teamed with black and white Puma sneakers.

Blue Ivy, 5, wore a matching sweatsuit of her own, accompanied by pink Aquazzura Cosmic Pearl slip-on sneakers. And as for Rumi and Sir — matching carseats feels like just the start.

Shop Beyoncé’s Gucci heels below.

GUCCI Tracy Leather Sandals

Buy: Gucci Tracy Leather Sandals $2,390
buy it

