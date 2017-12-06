Beyoncé Wears Versace ‘Unity’ From Head to Toe on Date With Jay Z

Beyoncé and Jay-Z out in NYC celebrating the rapper's 48th birthday.

Beyoncé and Jay-Z stepped out on Monday night to celebrate the rapper’s 48th birthday in serious style.

For the occasion, the pop star and mom-of-three rented out a theater at the Angelika Film Center in New York City for a private showing of “Wonder Wheel.”

Beyonce and Jay Z on a date night in NYC. Splash

As they were leaving, paps caught the couple in an elevator where Beyoncé posed in a Versace tartan-florage embroidered dress and black ankle-strap pumps, both with the message of “Unity” emblazoned on the side.

The “Formation” singer’s look was complete with a blue fur coat on her shoulder, Krewe sunglasses and a purple snakeskin bag.

Beyonce and Jay-Z pose in an elevator. Splash

Meanwhile, the “4:44” artist repped clean white Nike sneakers with a burgundy suit and gold chains around his neck. According to a video released by TMZ, Jay can be heard telling photographers, “hurry up, come get it.”

Jay-Z smiles while out on a date in NYC with Beyoncé. Splash

The scene felt reminiscent of the infamous 2014 elevator incident at the Met Gala, in which Solangé Knowles got into a scuffle with Jay. This time, though, the couple was all smiles.

Shop Bey’s shoes below, which are currently marked down from their original price of $1,025.

Want more?

Beyoncé’s New Holiday Collection Has Dropped

Beyoncé Celebrates ‘Thiccsgiving’ With Body-Confident Holiday-Themed Photo Shoot

See Beyoncé’s Stunning AMA Awards Style From Over a Decade Ago