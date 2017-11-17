12 Travel-Friendly Shoes for Kids — Easy-On, Easy-Off Styles Starting at $29

Ugg Dae perforated tie-back boot, $109.95-$129.95; nordstrom.com
As the holiday season kicks off, millions of families across the country will be hitting the roads and the skies. While it’s never easy traveling with young kids, a little planning can help make the journey smoother.

For long car rides and plane trips, dressing children in comfortable clothing and shoes is a must. Choose relaxed, loose-fitting outfits made of soft, stretchy fabrics and free of uncomfortable seams, zippers and buttons. When it comes to footwear, easy-on, easy-off styles are ideal. Look for versatile slip-on shoes that kids can quickly remove for comfort when sitting in their seats for long periods of time. Think loafers, ballet flats, laceless sneakers and pull-on boots.

1. Ugg

Ugg’s popular sheepskin boots — available in an array of fun colors and styles — are a great option, providing both style and cozy comfort. We especially like the Dae, a new girls’ boot recently added to the collection which features a pretty perforated design and a decorative bow.

Buy: Ugg Dae Boots $109.95-$129.95
2. Vans

Vans offers a wide variety of easy-to-wear slip-on sneakers for kids that are perfect for travel. Boys looking for a little fashion flair will love the playful new Poison style, detailed with a cool reptile print.

Buy: Vans Poison Slip-ons $37
3. Nina

Nina Kids’ Vaneza sneaker is another practical pick. Featuring an on-trend platform bottom and a cozy wool upper accented with an oversized bow, it’s an easy-to-wear style that complements a variety of outfits.

Buy: Nina Vaneza $49.99
See all of our travel-friendly footwear picks for kids.

