Ariel Winter’s Low-Plunging Little Black Dress Had a Neckline That Went Down to Her Waist

Ariel Winter celebrated her cover story in La Palme magazine Wednesday night at the Nightingale nightclub in West Hollywood, Calif., where she gave the LBD a new meaning.

The “Modern Family” star made her appearance in a tiny sparkly black minidress, which had a low plunging neckline that extended all the way down her torso. Split past the bellybutton, the actress’ racy number had sexy crisscross straps down the center. She glistened in her revealing look, and we admire the actress for embracing body confidence on the red carpet.

The 19-year-old finished off her outfit with a classy pair of black pointed pumps that are perfect for any night out or to elevate an office look.

For an affordable alternative, check out our elegant Topshop pick below that’s available online now for $68. Go ahead and grab this closet staple ASAP.

Ariel Winter at the La Palme Magazine fall issue party. Splash News

