Ariel Winter Sizzled In All-Nude Outfit That Came With Plenty of Tricks at Her Family Reunion Party

"Modern Family" star Ariel Winter wears nude-on-nude and poses with her dad at a family reunion in Las Vegas.

Ariel Winter is no stranger to taking bold fashion risks and her latest look is proof of that.

After sporting Yeezy’s at Disneyland earlier this week, the 19-year-old “Modern Family” star rocked the nude trend while attending a family gathering in Las Vegas Thursday, wearing a barely-there flesh-toned strapless latex minidress paired with matching tan sky-high platform stiletto peep-toe pumps.

Ariel Winter wears nude Christian Louboutin peep-toe pumps. Courtesy of Instagram

The 5-foot 1 actress — who shared two posts from the day to Instagram — is well-accustomed to sporting towering high-heels to boost her petite frame, and the nude tone of the shoes she chose to wear helped to elongate her legs all the more. While posing alongside her dad, using her arm to create a keyhole effect, the stunner flattered her figure — looking taller and slimmer with a few simple glamour tricks.

The eye-catching glossy detail on the head-to-toe look — latex and patent materials — helped the TV star not appear washed out in the neutral tone. The short hem on the skirt showed off more skin around her legs, and the angular positioning of the leg, along with her shoulders pointed away from her towering father, helped mitigate height differences so that she wasn’t dwarfed in the photo. Dark backgrounds work miracles when someone aims to look more slender, so take cues from how the juxtaposition with her dad’s black suit can help complement her choice in outfit color and opt to pose alongside others who are wearing dark styles.

One to gravitate towards revealing, curve-hugging ensembles, complete with fierce footwear, it’s no surprise the actress stepped out confidently in a daring look for the occasion. Louboutin’s New Very Prive pumps featured a subtle platform for more height and comfort on a soaring and sexy 4.7-inch spike heel.

“Family first ❤️,” Winter captioned one shot with a large group of extended family before sharing a rare picture with her dad. “The best dad there is ❤️ lucky girl. Love you,” she wrote.

