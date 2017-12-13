Margot Robbie Looks Festive in a Sparkling See-Through Fishnet Dress With Hot Short Shorts & 4-Inch Pumps

Margot Robbie spread some yuletide cheer last night at the Neon Holiday party in New York. The actress instantly brightened everyone’s night with her sparkly ensemble, which included a bold, sheer fishnet style dress layered over a black corset top and matching shorts. It was the ultimate look for the holiday-themed event that also featured a festive bow belt and crystal embellishments that mimicked Christmas lights.

Since the star loves open-toed shoes, she topped off her outfit with a pair of black Jimmy Choo sandals. The 4-inch pumps literally elevated her eveningwear, but if you’re looking for a lighter alternative, Nordstrom has the same shoes in a lovely glitter finish.

No matter the color, it’s clear the heels are perfect for any formal occasion this holiday season. Additionally, Robbie’s Italian-made footwear has a cozy leather sole with an adjustable strap that will stay secure and ensure maximum comfort for those long, dance-filled nights out. So what are you waiting for? Go ahead and add it to your cart ASAP. We guarantee your feet will thank you once it comes time for all the holiday parties you have lined up. Get a closer look at the shoes and Robbie’s full look by scrolling through below.

Margot Robbie hosting the Neon Holiday Party in New York. Rex Shutterstock

Buy: Jimmy Choo Annie Ankle Strap Sandal $695 buy it

