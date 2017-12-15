Petite Kylie Minogue Pulled Off a Height-Illusion Trick With Flirty Heels and a Pose Perfected By Greek Goddesses

If you didn’t know that pop star Kylie Minogue only stands at 5-feet tall, then join the club, because the iconic Australian entertainer is a master of glamorous height illusion tricks on the red carpet.

The 49-year-old soared at the premiere for her new dramedy film “Swinging Safari” in Melbourne on Thursday, creating the appearance of extra inches on her petite frame with a few clever and subtle head-to-toe styling hacks.

First off, on some physiques longer gowns can make its wearer appear shorter than her true height. But Kylie’s blue polka dot Alice McCall frock featured sleek cutouts around the torso and short sleeves, adding more skin to the look. The cutout had an angular silhouette with cinching that matched the construction of her sleeves — both attracted attention in a linear pattern. Moreover, the skirt’s thigh-high slit helped the iconic singer gain more height by flattering the length of her legs.

Kylie Minogue at the ‘Swinging Safari’ film premiere on Dec. 14. Rex Shutterstock

If that wasn’t enough, silver metallic ankle-strap pumps that the “Loco-Motion” singer tagged as Dolce & Gabbana on Instagram helped to add her more skin around her legs down to her red pedi with a peep-toe silhouette and sky-high stiletto heel.

And if the look itself didn’t do the trick, the “I Should Be So Lucky” songstress made certain her poses — slightly bent at an angle — helped fool the eye. By mimicking the contrapposto S curve stance, the flattering pose captured in the works of Ancient Greek and Roman sculptors (iterations of Athena and Venus de Milo come to mind), the singer-actress was standing tall — or at least looked like it.

#swingingsafarimovie💙 in Melbourne. A post shared by Kylie Minogue (@kylieminogue) on Dec 14, 2017 at 4:16am PST

For a similar look to Kylie’s for less than $200, check out the Saasha Lee ankle-strap sandal from Schutz. Shop below.

Want more?

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban Have a Height-Illusion Trick for Picture Perfect Couple’s Photos

Ariana Grande’s Been Using This Height Illusion Trick for Years — Will She Do It Again at the MTV VMAs?

Eva Longoria Used This Flirty Styling Trick to Give Her Petite Frame a Boost in Height