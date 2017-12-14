Daisy Ridley Rocked One of the Most Popular Shoe Trends of 2017 at the ‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ Premiere in London

All eyes were on Daisy Ridley as she made an appearance at Wednesday night’s “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” film premiere in London.

The actress stole the red carpet in a jet black gown with a choker neckline that instantly turned heads. To make her look even more stylish, she opted for see-through neutral sandals, which featured a trendy transparent strap. If you want a statement heel for your upcoming holiday parties, let Ridley inspire you. Nordstrom carries an affordable Tony Bianco 4-inch heel option that has the exact flair you need to take any dress to the next level.

Daisy Ridley at the “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” film premiere in London. Rex Shutterstock

Buy: Tony Bianco Kiki Sandal $138.95 buy it

As fans of the series, Prince William and Prince Harry also made it out to the festivities rocking matching tuxedos and black shoes. The dark hue was certainly the theme of the evening, which makes perfect sense as you can never go wrong with black formal evening wear.

Prince William and Prince Harry are all smiles at the "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" film premiere.

