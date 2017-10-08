10 Trendy Elevated Men’s Shoe Styles to Look Up to 4-Inches Taller

Mario Bertulli Olivetta sneaker boot
Mario Bertulli Olivetta sneaker boot adds 2.0 inches of height.
Mario Bertulli

Looking for a little extra height this season?

Look no further men, because FN rounded up some of the best lifted shoe styles available right now. From boots, sneakers and more — it’s easier to elevate your look that you’d think.

1. Calto Chelsea Boots

With 2.6 inches of extra height, make these cool Chelsea boots a staple in your fall and winter wardrobe.

calto chelsea boots from tall men shoes

Calto Chelsea Boots $118
2. Calto T5203 Boots

This lace-up style — also from Tall Men Shoes — is trendy, stylish and adds 3.6 inches of height. You can’t go wrong with these classic leather ankle boots featuring a round cap toe and a durable built-in inner sole providing added elevation.

calto lace up boot

Calto T5203 Boots $138
3. Olivetta Sneakers 

This half-boots half-sneakers style from Mario Bertulli adds 2 inches of height and features a nubuck upper and a cool leather tab for a pulled together look.

Mario Bertulli OLIVETTA SNEAKERS KAKI NUBUCK

Mario Bertulli $165.93
4. Cesena Boots

Halfway between ankle sneakers and ankle boots, this cool on-trend lace-up style features a soft black leather upper and a contrasting white rubber sole. Moreover, you’ll get 2.2 inches of added height with this shoe.

Mario Bertulli CESENA boots

Mario Bertulli Cesena Boots $148.84
5. Height Increasing Sneakers

Made of soft leather and elastic fabric, these Chamaripa futuristic black slip on sneakers feature a wax lace-up and white sole, adding 2.76 inches of height.

black height increasing sneaker, Chamaripa

Chamaripa Black Sneaker $129
6. Casual Skate Shoes

Also from Chamaripa — these lace-up low-top crisp white skate sneakers include calf skin leather and 2.5 inches of height.

Casual High Heel Lift Skate Shoes, Chamaripa

Chamaripa Casual Skate Sneaker $129
7. Elevated Running Shoes

This retro-inspired running shoe — made of leather, mesh and suede uppers — features a cool H logo and an added 2.36 inches of height.

Chamaripa Tall Mens Shoes Sport Elevator Sneaker Running Shoes

Chamaripa Running Shoes $129
8. Prada Wingtip Shoes

A bold wedge sole lifts this eye-catching Italian wingtip shoe featuring smooth Spazzolato leather and a lace-up style on a 1.5-inch platform.

prada men's wingtip shoe

Prada Wingtip Shoe $980
9. Saint Laurent Wyatt 40 Harness Boots

These avant garde leather boots featuring silver hardware and a 1.6-inch stacked heel from Saint Laurent will elevate your height and your mood because you’ll look like Harry Styles.

saint laurent Wyatt 40 harness boots

$1,145
10. Calden

This leather moc toe lace up boot adds 3 inches in height while featuring Goodyear welt stitching.

calden three inches taller lace up casual shoes

Calden Lace Up Casual Shoe $88
