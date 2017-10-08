Scott Disick and Sofia Richie Step Out in Matching Nike Sneakers

Sofia Richie and Scott Disick shop together at Barneys in Los Angeles.

Following a trip to Mexico filled with PDA and jet skiing, Scott Disick and Sofia Richie hit The Coffee Bean and Tea Leaf in Los Angeles, where they picked up some smoothies in matching Nike kicks on Saturday.

The inseparable couple — who were reportedly spotted hopping onto a private jet for a flight later that day — both donned classic Nike Air Force 1 leather sneakers for the low-key outing.

Sizi seviyorum❤️ @sofiarichie @letthelordbewithyou #sofiarichie #love #scootdisick #richiers #richiersforever A post shared by Merry (@richieturkey) on Oct 8, 2017 at 2:43am PDT

Disick, 34, is a big fan of the shoe style as of late, appearing out and about in the iconic sneakers numerous times over the last few months.

@SofiaRichie and @LetTheLordBeWithYou spotted at Coffee Bean and Tea Leaf in Calabasas. (October 7) #sofiarichie #scottdisick A post shared by Sofia Richie Updates (@srichiedaily) on Oct 7, 2017 at 11:36pm PDT

Meanwhile, the 19-year-old model has been rocking her own Nike Air Force 1s more lately. Two days prior, Richie stepped out in the same sneaks for lunch with a friend.

Sofia Richie wearing Nike Air Force 1 sneakers on Oct. 5. Splash

