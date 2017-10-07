Lorde Does a Wild Dance in Retro-Inspired Adidas Superstars

By / October 7, 2017
lorde dancing
Lorde dances in Adidas.
Courtesy of Instagram

Lorde is living it up on her Melodrama tour.

Donning a blue dress and retro Adidas Originals Superstar sneakers — the “Royals” singer shared a few shots of some behind-the-scenes action last night in Belgium.

The series of photos featured the 20-year-old Vogue Australia cover girl gazing into the camera, standing in front of a red curtain and appearing to jump for joy. “A sudden burst of energy around 8pm. loving this tour so much 💙💙,” Lorde wrote.

a sudden burst of energy around 8pm. loving this tour so much 💙💙

A post shared by Lorde (@lordemusic) on

The hitmaker is known fan of the retro-inspired sneakers — even wearing them to dance around the streets of Los Angeles in the music video for her song “Green Light” back in March.

behind the scenes

A post shared by Lorde (@lordemusic) on

Shop the retro-inspired sneaker below.

adidas originals superstar sneakers

Buy: Adidas Superstar sneaker $77.90
buy it

 

