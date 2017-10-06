12 Black Boots That Are Perfect for Your Edgy Inner Witch on Halloween

As we continue to transition from summer to fall, it’s time to pull out those black booties. And while they are the perfect closet staple to match any outfit, black boots are also the quintessential accessories for really any Halloween costume — but more specifically, your basic witch.

Black booties aren’t as simple as they seem, and with the boot being one the fall season’s hottest trends, there are countless options to choose from. Go-tos include the ever-popular sock bootie and over-the-knee boot. Christian Louboutin updated the sock style with delicate studded detailing and leather trimming, while Balenciaga offered a dramatic sculpting of the heel and pointed toe. Both options will give your witch costume that high-fashion edge.

More affordable options include a platform boot by Jessica Simpson and a studded buckle bootie by Rebecca Minkoff. Both will stay in your closet well past the holiday.

The classic chelsea boot has also been updated this season. Whether they incorporate calf-hair or metal hardware detailing, these styles are ideal to pair with your witch hat and painted-green face.

With the spooky celebration just a few weeks away, it’s never too early to prepare. So to get you in the Halloween spirit, here are 12 perfect black boots that will make you reach for the nearest broomstick.

1. Kendall + Kylie Over-the-Knee Boots

2. Ash Chelsea Booties





3. Sam Edelman Lace-Up Leather Ankle Booties





4. Christian Louboutin Studded Sock Boots





5. Jessica Simpson Platform Booties





6. Rebecca Minkoff Buckle Booties





7. Gucci Leather Ankle Boots





8. Tony Bianco Pointed-Toe Booties





9. Steve Madden Stretch Booties





10. Balenciaga Sock Booties





11. Kristin Cavallari Chelsea Boots





12. Dolce Vita Patent Leather Zip Booties





