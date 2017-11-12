Taylor Swift Takes Prada Combat Boots from ‘SNL’ Stage to After-Party

Taylor Swift steps out in NYC after performing on 'SNL.'

Following the release of her highly-anticipated and controversial album “Reputation” on Friday, Taylor Swift hit the “Saturday Night Live” stage Saturday night for the first time since 2009.

For her performance, the songstress, 27, rocked an embellished crop top with velvet shorts and buckled Prada combat boots.

THE CHOREOGRAPHY 🔥 A post shared by Taylor Swift Updates (@taylorupdates) on Nov 11, 2017 at 10:12pm PST

While her boots are covered up by smoke above, the singer put the edgy style on full display later as she stepped out in New York to celebrate her SNL appearance.

Swift donned a simple black coat over the sparkly dress she wore for the show’s finale. She finished the look off with the three-buckle leather boots that highlighted her long stems.

Taylor Swift parties while wearing Prada buckle combat boots after performing on ‘Saturday Night Live.’ Splash

Shop the style below.

To see more of Swift’s edgy looks, check out our gallery.

Want more?

Taylor Swift’s ‘Reputation’ Debut Included a Rainbow Minidress and Gold Basketweave Boots

What the CMAs Red Carpet Looked Like 10 Years Ago — Newcomer Taylor Swift and More Stars

Taylor Swift Films New Music Video in Leopard Print Combat Boots — Shop the Look