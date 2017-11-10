Taylor Swift’s ‘Reputation’ Debut Included a Rainbow Minidress and Gold Basketweave Boots

Taylor Swift is back. Well, the new Taylor that is. The singer released her latest album, “Reputation,” on Thursday at midnight, and lots of promo to go with it.

Swift took to Instagram to announce the launch of her sixth studio album with the caption, “Let the games begin.”

In the photo, she rocks a rainbow-colored and sequin pajama-style shirt paired with a matching Ashish minidress.

#reputation is out. Let the games begin. A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on Nov 9, 2017 at 8:24pm PST

While she certainly is a standout in the multi-colored ensemble, it’s hard to miss her gold boots.

By Marco De Vincenzo, the cutout basketweave satin ankle boots are made in Italy and are currently 60 percent off. But, you better get the shoes while you can. They are currently sold out on multiple online retailers and with limited availability on others.

Be sure to tune in to “Saturday Night Live” this weekend to see more must-have outfits from Swift as she takes the stage as the night’s musical guest.

