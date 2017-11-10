Saint Laurent’s Crystal Boots Are Going for $18K on eBay

Saint Laurent boots. REX

Saint Laurent’s crystal-embellished Niki boots are sold out in many sizes at major retailers — and now the coveted style is going for almost $18,000 on eBay.

An eBay seller from Germany posted the boots with a whopping $17,990 price tag in European sizes 36 to 40. Another seller had sizes 41 and 42 available for $15,000 or the best offer.

Celebrities and shoppers alike have been clamoring for the look.

Last week, Kendall Jenner made a major style statement when she wore the boots on her 22nd birthday in West Hollywood. The supermodel sported a ribbed cropped tank paired with baggy ripped jeans and the knee-high, crystal-embellished boots. At the end of August, Cardi B performed in the style during the MTV VMAs pre-show. And of course, Rihanna led the pack when she donned the boots straight off the runway in March.

In fact, the shoes were an instant sensation when designer Anthony Vacarello sent them down the runway during Paris Fashion Week in March. He took crumpled boots to the max with his lineup of pointed-toe, cone-heel, crumpled boots. For maximum flash, they came in only the shiniest of leathers: patent, glossed, embossed or glittering, respectively.

“Saint Laurent delivered yet another cult moment. Their crystal boot kicked off Paris Fashion Week with a bang and is our most lust-worthy style of the season,” said Net-a-Porter senior buyer Thalia Tserevegou at the time.