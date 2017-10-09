Melanie Griffith Suffers Two Wardrobe Malfunctions in See-Through Lace Dress

Even longtime red carpet fixtures can sometimes forget how unforgiving bright camera lights can be. Melanie Griffith got a reminder on Sunday at the fourth annual CineFashion event in Los Angeles after she suffered two wardrobe malfunctions under flashing bulbs.

When the 60-year-old posed for photos in a black lace dress, as cameras snapped away, her bra and underwear were exposed.

Melanie Griffith wears a black lace dress with matching pumps. Rex Shutterstock

Under her dress, Griffith had on a white bra — but its sheer material, already under see-through lace — didn’t function as she intended. Though ornate and beautiful, the gown lacked nude-illusion panels, so her midsection was also partially exposed, as well as her black underwear.

The gown featured embellishments around the neckline and a slit cut down from the upper thigh, where she showed off her legs and black pumps.

Melanie Griffith wears a black lace dress with matching pumps. Rex Shutterstock

Melanie Griffith, left, and Rosanna Arquette. Rex Shutterstock

While inside El Captain Theatre, Griffith slipped off one of her pumps and set her foot in a supportive brace.

Griffith posed for photos alongside actress Rosanna Arquette, who had on statement-making boots by Gucci.

Arquette’s booties featured satin uppers, embroidered dragons, crystal-embellished bows around the toes and crystal-embellished 3-inch mirrored heels. They’re available for $3,150 in black on barneys.com.

