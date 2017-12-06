Karlie Kloss Stomps Out in Louboutin Combat Boots That Come With Attitude

Karlie Kloss out and about in London.

Beyond co-hosting the 2017 British Fashion Awards, Karlie Kloss has been busy spending time with her boyfriend Joshua Kushner, who she’s been dating for five years. The couple was spotted out and about on a date in London, where the model was seen wearing off-duty that are just as good as her red carpet style.

The Victoria’s Secret Angel rocked a millennial pink furry coat paired with jeans, a cozy turtleneck sweater, and a multi-colored Saint Laurent bag. She elevated her laid-back ensemble with edgy Christian Louboutin combat boots that you’ll want as much as the brand’s classic pumps.

Louboutin’s Mad combat boot truly lives up to its name. The shoes featured sleek accents such as quilted material down the tongue, smooth nappa leather, silver hardware, and a 1.25-inch heel. They retail for $1,395.

It’s the perfect investment to any cold-weather wardrobe, and considering the holidays are almost here, isn’t it time for you to treat yourself?

Kushner accompanied Kloss in an all-navy outfit that complemented her in the sweetest way.

Scroll through for a full pic that will instantly warm your heart.

