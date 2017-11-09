J-Lo Shows How to Make an All-Nude Look Not Look Boring

As a couple, Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez‘s style game couldn’t be better. Even when the duo grabbed lunch together yesterday in New York, they stepped out in the most unforgettable pair of coordinated looks.

Lopez made a statement in an all-nude fall monochromatic outfit that included a striped cropped sweater, cuffed beige pants and a long duster pea coat. With the complementary textures, silhouettes and materials, the fashionista put a creatively-styled twist on a head-to-toe hue that could be unflattering if not executed properly.

The star kept her accessories simple, opting for a tan Christian Louboutin leather tote bag and classic Giuseppe Zanotti boots, which followed her neutral color palette. Though we’re a fan of her minimalist footwear, for those looking to add more glam to their getup, we found a must-have glitter option in the same shade below, currently retailing for $695.

To balance J-Lo out, A-Rod was by her side wearing entirely navy. It was the perfect combination and it’ll be exciting to see what they come up with next.

Buy: Giuseppe Zanotti Celeste Boots $695 buy it

Want more?

Jennifer Lopez Did the No-Bra Trend With a White Top and Matching Luxe Sneakers

J-Lo’s Casual Date Night Outfit Looked Sultry With Nude Peekaboo Bra & These 6-Inch Heels

J-Lo Flashes Abs in Crop Top & Blinding-Neon Sneakers to the Gym With A-Rod

J-Lo Wears 5.5-Inch Stilettos Out With Son and A-Rod in New York City