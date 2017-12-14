Ivanka Trump Kicks Off Hanukkah in Sleek Cocktail Dress With Jimmy Choo Thigh-High Boots

Following the White House’s Hanukkah Reception last week, Ivanka Trump celebrated the official first day of the Jewish holiday last night with husband Jared Kushner and her three children, Arabella, 6, Joseph, 3, and Theodore, 1.

For the occasion, the 36-year-old advisor to the President Donald Trump, her father, wore a shoulder-baring modified David Koma fall ’17 navy wool dress paired with Jimmy Choo’s sleek black suede stretchy over-the-knee Turner boots. The lifestyle brand entrepreneur completed the look with dangling beaded statement earrings.

Meanwhile, Kushner’s dapper gray suit with a navy tie and black shoes complemented his wife’s style for the evening.

Night on the town: #IvankaTrump and her husband Jared Kushner were photographed leaving their #Washington, D.C. home on Tuesday, the first night of #Hanukkah A post shared by Politics rev (@politicsrev) on Dec 13, 2017 at 11:52am PST

Despite the cold weather, the former runway model was spotted heading out with her husband without a coat after posing with their children for a heartwarming picture in front of a menorah — which she posted on Instagram and Twitter with the caption, “Happy Chanukah!”

While without a jacket, the first daughter did remember to bring along her $200 black leather Ivanka Trump Collection Tribeca Box satchel bag for the night.

Happy Chanukah! A post shared by Ivanka Trump (@ivankatrump) on Dec 12, 2017 at 3:53pm PST

Proving she’s a fan of the cold shoulder trend — just the day before, while meeting astronauts like Peggy Whitson and Buzz Aldrin in the Roosevelt Room of the White House, the author of “Women Who Work” wore a similar-style sweater dress featuring shoulder cutouts from her own collection.

