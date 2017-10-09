Selena Gomez, Gigi Hadid & More Boots Celebs Love for Fall

If you haven’t found your go-to fall boots yet — grab inspiration from some of the most buzzed about celebs right now — like Kendall Jenner, Selena Gomez and more. Shop lace-up, patent leather and over-the-knee styles from top designers.

1. Gigi Hadid’s Stuart Weitzman Clingy Booties

The 22-year-old supermodel has been seen out and about numerous times rocking this patent leather style from Stuart Weitzman in black, red and white. Kendall Jenner and Bella Hadid have also been spotted donning the pointy kitten-heeled boots.

2. Kendall Jenner’s Balenciaga Knife Boots

Kendall Jenner’s go-to boot so far this season has been Balenciaga’s Knife leather ankle boots in black. Sister Kourtney Kardashian — as well as Emily Ratajkowsk — love this sharp style.

3. Chrissy Teigen’s Saint Laurent Niki Tall Leather

Fergie and Rosie Hungtinton-Whiteley are also a fans of Saint Laurent’s Niki leather boots, which features a bold architectural heel. Here, Chrissy Teigen rocks the brown version, which match her Chloé crossbody bag.

4. Sofia Richie’s The Row Fara Lace-Up Leather Combat Boot

If you’re looking to for a luxury version of Doc Martens, try lacing up this white calfskin leather style from The Row that Sofia Richie donned with an all-white ensemble on her birthday.

5. Selena Gomez’s Louis Vuitton Silhouette Boots

Selena Gomez has been spotted wearing these calf leather and vinyl ankle boots from Louis Vuitton several times in New York, where the actress is filming an untitled Woody Allen project.

