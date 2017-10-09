Selena Gomez, Gigi Hadid & More Boots Celebs Love for Fall

By / 1 hour ago
Shop Celebrity Boots: Selena Gomez, Gigi
Shop boots celebs love for fall.
Splash

If you haven’t found your go-to fall boots yet — grab inspiration from some of the most buzzed about celebs right now — like Kendall Jenner, Selena Gomez and more. Shop lace-up, patent leather and over-the-knee styles from top designers.

1. Gigi Hadid’s Stuart Weitzman Clingy Booties

The 22-year-old supermodel has been seen out and about numerous times rocking this patent leather style from Stuart Weitzman in black, red and white. Kendall Jenner and Bella Hadid have also been spotted donning the pointy kitten-heeled boots.

Related
Selena Gomez Rocks Plunging Top With $600 Louis Vuitton White Sneakers for Fall

gigi hadid wearing black stuart weitzman clingy booties

Buy: Stuart Weitzman Clingy Bootie $575
buy it

2. Kendall Jenner’s Balenciaga Knife Boots

Kendall Jenner’s go-to boot so far this season has been Balenciaga’s Knife leather ankle boots in black. Sister Kourtney Kardashian — as well as Emily Ratajkowsk — love this sharp style.

kendall jenner wearing Knife leather ankle boots

Buy: Balenciaga Knife Leather Ankle Boots $855
buy it

 

3. Chrissy Teigen’s Saint Laurent Niki Tall Leather

Fergie and Rosie Hungtinton-Whiteley are also a fans of Saint Laurent’s Niki leather boots, which features a bold architectural heel.  Here, Chrissy Teigen rocks the brown version, which match her Chloé crossbody bag.

saint laurent Leather Niki Over-the-Knee Boots 105

Buy: Saint Laurent Leather Niki Tall Leather Boot $1,595
buy it

 

4. Sofia Richie’s The Row Fara Lace-Up Leather Combat Boot

If you’re looking to for a luxury version of Doc Martens, try lacing up this white calfskin leather style from The Row that Sofia Richie donned with an all-white ensemble on her birthday.

Sofia Richie wearing The Row Fara Lace-Up Leather Combat Boot

Buy: The Row<strong> </strong>Fara Lace-Up Leather Combat Boot $1,390
buy it

 

5. Selena Gomez’s Louis Vuitton Silhouette Boots

Selena Gomez has been spotted wearing these calf leather and vinyl ankle boots from Louis Vuitton several times in New York, where the actress is filming an untitled Woody Allen project.

louis vuitton Silhouette Boots, selena gomez

Buy: Louis Vuitton Silhouette Boots $1,170
buy it

 

Want more?

Timberland Releases Pink Boots Collection In Support of Breast Cancer Awareness

12 Black Boots That Are Perfect for Your Edgy Inner Witch on Halloween

Rihanna Wears Saint Laurent Boots Straight From the Runway — Again