The 6 Most Stylish Work Boots Out Now

Work boots get a bad rap, but they’re actually more stylish than you might think.

For starters, do away with your preconceived notions of steel toes and gimmicky features. If you want to get the most out of your work boots, what you want is a pair that can be worn comfortably — and fashionably — even when you’re not on the clock.

Shop our picks for the top stylish work boots out now below.



1. Danner Workman 6-Inch Boot

Since 2004, Danner’s Workman boot has been one of the brand’s most trusted work boots, and it’s been updated with new tooling that makes it 13 percent lighter than the original.

Danner Workman 6-Inch Boot Danner



2. Red Wing 6-Inch Moc

A menswear favorite, the Red Wing 6-Inch Moc is rough, rugged and reliable — and it looks great, too.

Red Wing 6-Inch Moc Need Supply



3. Carhartt 6-Inch Waterproof Work Boot

Always-on-trend brand Carhartt is best known for its durable workwear apparel, but you’d be remiss to overlook the brand’s boots, such as this waterproof offering.

Carhartt 6-Inch Waterproof Work Boot Carhartt



4. Timberland 6-Inch Premium Waterproof Boots



When it comes to stylish work boots, it’s hard to top this timeless Timberland look in its classic wheat colorway.

Timberland 6-Inch Premium Waterproof Boots Timberland



5. Irish Setter 6-Inch Wedge

For those seeking a styler under $150, Irish Setter’s 6-inch wedge can get the job done and will look great in the process.

Irish Setter 6-Inch Wedge Zappos



6. Wolverine Moc Toe Wedge

Shopping on a budget doesn’t have to mean settling for budget brands; this model from American footwear brand Wolverine is both sturdy and stylish for right around $100.