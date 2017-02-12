Shoe of the Day at New York Fashion Week: Tibi’s Crushed Velvet Pumps

Tibi fall '17 collection. REX Shutterstock

We’re taking a look at the standout styles to hit the fall ’17 runways.

Day 3

Tibi’s Amy Smilovic debuted a menswear-inspired collection today. While the ready-to-wear was all about tailoring, shape and new interpretations of suits — the skirted suit is here to stay — her punchy shoes stole the show. For instance: Crushed velvet slingback pumps, offered in hot pink, made the workwear looks less humdrum, more hot.

Tibi fall ’17 collection. REX Shutterstock

Day 2

Designer Raf Simons debuted his first collection for Calvin Klein today. The coed show featured a bold unisex message, with looks appearing twice on both men and women. Within the women’s offering, though, Simons showed architectural pumps and sandals, which had sculpted backs that were folded. It’s like origami for your feet.

Calvin Klein fall ’17 collection. REX Shutterstock.

Day 1

Adam Selman’s fall ’17 collection may have toyed with sweet floral embroideries and prints, but there was nothing sweet about the shoes. Shown alongside his peach suits and feminine dresses, the designer showed staggering platform heels that lent a racier vibe to the collection. Embellished red platforms, for instance, were paired with hot pink socks — a combo so wrong, it’s almost right.

Adam Selman fall ’17 collection at NYFW REX Shutterstock.

