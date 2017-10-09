Balmain Gets Naked With Smoldering Statement-Making Shoes

Alessandra Ambrosio walking for Balmain spring 2018. Rex Shutterstock

When it comes to ready-to-wear, Balmain’s Olivier Rousteing is no stranger to sexy. But showing his spring 2018 collection today in Paris, he proved that you don’t always have to put all your assets on display to make a smoldering statement.

An exposed shoulder here, a bare midriff there and a flash of thigh between soaring boot and (admittedly) abbreviated hemline was all it took. But while the bodies of his Balmain army remained for the most part under wraps, it was a different story in the footwear department.

Rousteing debuted the naked boot for spring. Transparent PVC uppers came with a pointed black toe cap and a line running up the leg at the front, recalling the back of an old-fashioned stocking and a clear Plexi heel. They were finished with a chain that ran around the sole.

Balmain spring ’18. Rex Shutterstock

Thigh-high boots were more forgiving than the stretch boots of seasons past, and while they fell shy of being ruched, some had the look of a wader; they came laced at the ankle, cinched with a chain. Or both. Either way, they rocked.

Check out the full Balmain spring ’18 collection here.



Want More?

Pamela Anderson Rocks Thigh-High Boots and More Celebs on the Front Row at Balmain

Kim Kardashian West Goes for Barely-There Look at Balmain Party